Georgia Extends COVID Rules in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Keeps Nationwide Curfew

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister Maia Tskitishvili announced on January 22 that certain COVID-19 restrictions will be extended in some of the largest cities through March 1, while rules will be eased as planned in some others. The nationwide curfew – 21:00 to 05:00 – will also be prolonged to March 1.

Both public transport and schools will remain closed in the capital city of Tbilisi, as well as in two large cities of Rustavi and Kutaisi until March 1.

In the port cities of Batumi and Poti, as well as in Zugdidi, Gori and Telavi, physical attendance at schools and municipal transport (albeit available only on workdays) will resume as planned starting February 1.

Since February 1, all kinds of shops and shopping malls will reopen in the cities, while open and closed marketplaces will also be back to work starting February 15.

Also starting from February 1, outdoor areas of restaurants and other food facilities will reopen exclusively in the coastal Adjara region, albeit will only be allowed to receive clients on weekdays. Takeaway, delivery, and drive-in services will be kept available elsewhere.

Students will return to physical attendance at preschools and higher education facilities nationwide starting March 1.

In addition, the ban on intercity public transportation, gyms, swimming pools, as well as the restrictions in place in Georgia’s ski resorts – originally set to open on February 1 – have been kept in effect until further notice.

The initial second lockdown plan, in effect since November 28, envisaged reopening shopping malls, both open and closed marketplaces, as well as municipal and intercity transportation on workdays starting from January 16. The Government, nevertheless, kept the measures in place citing high number of new daily infections, as well as fear of a third wave of the pandemic.

Georgia confirmed 903 new cases of COVID-19 on January 22, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 251,974. 238,737 recoveries and 3,022 COVID-related fatalities have been recorded since the onset of the virus. The number of active cases stands at 10,189.

