Finance Ministry Sells GEL 35 Mln in Bonds

02/02/2021 - 15:32
On February 2, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold 2-year treasury notes worth GEL 20 million (USD 6.04 million), as well as 182-day treasury bills worth GEL 15 million (USD 4.53 million).

According to the National Bank of Georgia (NBG), six commercial banks participated in the treasury note auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 71 million (USD 21.45 million). The minimum interest rate stood at 8.000%, the maximum yield was 8.080%, and the weighted average yield was 8.026%. The coupon rate was 8.000%, which will be paid semiannually.

As for the treasury bill auction, NBG reported that five commercial banks participated and the total demand was GEL 42.5 million (USD 12.83 million). The minimum yield stood at 7.980%, the maximum yield at  – 8.040%, and the weighted average yield was 8.002%.

