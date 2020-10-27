Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Benchmark Bonds

On October 27, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold 5-year benchmark bonds worth GEL 80 million (USD 25 million) at the treasury securities auction.

The Ministry of Finance stated that four commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 130 530 000 (USD 40 million).

The minimum interest rate stood at 8.270%; the maximum rate at 8.350%, while the weighted average yielded 8.288%.

