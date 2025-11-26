GD Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili Meets U.S. Envoy Alan Purcel

Georgian Dream Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili met with U.S. Acting Ambassador Alan Purcell on November 26.

The two discussed, “among other issues, bilateral economic ties, Georgia’s economic development, U.S. sanctions on Russia, and how Georgia can support the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP),” according to the Embassy.

The Finance Ministry also issued a statement, saying the meeting included a discussion of the recent visit to Georgia by the U.S. State Department representative, Jonathan Asconas.

“The conversation further addressed mechanisms for the effective enforcement of international sanctions in Georgia and noted the efforts undertaken by the Customs Department in this regard,” the ministry added.

Deputy GD Finance Minister Ekaterine Guntsadze and the U.S. Embassy’s Economic and Commercial Officer, Amir Alavi, also attended the meeting.

On November 10, GD Finance Minister Khutsishvili also met with British Ambassador Gareth Ward.

