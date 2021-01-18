Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
Finance Ministry Sells GEL 25 Mln Bonds

18/01/2021 - 14:09
On January 18, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold ten-year treasury notes worth GEL 25 million (USD 7,58 million) at the treasury securities auction.

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) stated that three commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 45,550,000 (USD 13,8 million).

At the auction, the minimum interest rate stood at 8.540%, the maximum rate – at 8.550%, while the weighted average rate yielded 8.542%.

Coupons will be paid semiannually at the rate of 10.250%, NBG added.

