Finance Ministry Sells GEL 35 Mln Bonds

On January 26, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold five-year treasury notes worth GEL 35 million (USD 10.5 million) at the treasury auction.

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) stated that five commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 89.5 million (USD 27 million).

At the auction, the minimum interest rate stood at 8.050%, the maximum rate at 8.120%, while the weighted average rate yielded 8.112%. The coupon rate was 8.125%, which will be paid semiannually.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)