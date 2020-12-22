Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Bonds

22/12/2020 - 15:58
On December 22, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold five-year treasury notes worth GEL 80 million (USD 24 million) at the treasury securities auction.

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) stated that six commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 157,250,000 (USD 48 million).

At the auction, the minimum interest rate stood at 8.130%, the maximum rate at  8.220%, while the weighted average rate yielded 8.197%.

Coupons will be paid semiannually at the rate of 9.125%, NBG added.

