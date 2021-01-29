Georgia Exempt in EU List for Tighter COVID Vaccine Export Controls

Georgia has been put along with over 100 nations on the exempt list for the European Union’s tighter COVID-19 vaccine export controls.

The regulation, widely referred to as the “export ban”, was adopted by the EU today after its recent row with AstraZeneca over the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The mechanism will enter into force on January 30.

Along with Georgia, the EU’s eastern partners, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine are also exempt from the regulation.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, and some other richer nations, however, are left off the exempt, and shipping vaccines to these countries from the 27-member bloc will require prior authorization by the EU national governments.