Three Detained on Georgia-Controlled Territory Near Abkhazia, Tbilisi Says

The State Security Service of Georgia reported late on January 18 that Russian occupation forces detained three Georgian citizens on Tbilisi-controlled territory near Zugdidi Municipality’s Khurcha village, adjacent to Abkhazia dividing line.

The SSG said it activated the EUMM-managed hotline, through which, the Abkhaz representative confirmed the detention and the subsequent release of the three persons, residents of the occupied region.

It was not immediately clear from the SSG statement, however, whether the three released are making it into Georgia proper, or remaining in Abkhazia.

The Georgian State Security Service dubbed the action by the “occupation regime” as a “purposeful provocation” damaging security situation on the ground.