Enguri crossing point, connecting Abkhazia region to Georgia proper. Photo: Apsnypress
News

Three Detained on Georgia-Controlled Territory Near Abkhazia, Tbilisi Says

19/01/2021 - 00:35
11 Less than a minute

The State Security Service of Georgia reported late on January 18 that Russian occupation forces detained three Georgian citizens on Tbilisi-controlled territory near Zugdidi Municipality’s Khurcha village, adjacent to Abkhazia dividing line.

The SSG said it activated the EUMM-managed hotline, through which, the Abkhaz representative confirmed the detention and the subsequent release of the three persons, residents of the occupied region.

It was not immediately clear from the SSG statement, however, whether the three released are making it into Georgia proper, or remaining in Abkhazia.

The Georgian State Security Service dubbed the action by the “occupation regime” as a “purposeful provocation” damaging security situation on the ground.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
19/01/2021 - 00:35
11 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Finance Ministry Sells GEL 25 Mln Bonds

Finance Ministry Sells GEL 25 Mln Bonds

18/01/2021 - 14:09
Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 110 New Cases, 1,643 More Recoveries, 25 Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 110 New Cases, 1,643 More Recoveries, 25 Fatalities

18/01/2021 - 13:00
Photo of COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Georgia: Waiting for Godot?

COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Georgia: Waiting for Godot?

18/01/2021 - 12:00
Photo of Irakli Kobakhidze Confirmed as Georgian Dream Chair

Irakli Kobakhidze Confirmed as Georgian Dream Chair

16/01/2021 - 14:34
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button