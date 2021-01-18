COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Georgia: Waiting for Godot?

As a number of virus-ravaged nations across the world have already started the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Georgians living through the second lockdown are not expecting vaccines to make it into their arms anytime soon.

What Is the Plan?

Georgian health officials said on January 15 they have agreed a detailed vaccination plan following a-month-and-a-half-long consultations involving, among others, relevant international organizations. It is going to take about 10 days till its final approval by the government due to the prior formal procedures, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said.

According to Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the plan has eight key directions, including target groups and coverage, four main scenarios depending on available vaccines, side effect management, communication with the public, etc.

Georgian authorities consider starting the vaccination in the first quarter of the year and gradually cover 60% of the Georgian population excluding persons under 18 since there are no clinical trial results available on this age group yet, Gamkrelidze said.

According to the NCDC head, 60% of the population needs to be immunized to bring the virus to its knees, along with administering the antiviral medications that eventually appear on the market. Although still possible, he said, covering this share of the population during 2021 will be a difficult task to fulfill.

NCDC Head also spoke about the trust levels in the society, noting that the latest surveys show 50 to 60% of Georgians expressing readiness to be vaccinated.

Medical workers and nursing home residents will be the first to get vaccine shots, followed by seniors over 75 years. People over 65 will be coming next, followed by persons over 55 with chronic illnesses, Gamkrelidze noted.

Medics are strategically prioritized to rule out their infection and ensure their deployment amid the public health crisis, Health Minister Tikaradze said before. The immunization of medical workers also increases the public trust in vaccination, she reckoned.

Deputy Health Minister predicted to vaccinate the risk groups within the first two quarters of the year. In the meantime, other, newer vaccines should also become available, she presumed. Earlier, NCDC Deputy Head Paata Imnadze estimated that the persons not belonging to any of the pre-defined risk groups will not be getting their jabs until “somewhere in summer-early autumn.”

Pfizer Expected to Arrive First

Officials, including Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, have been confidently stressing initially that Georgia is set to receive “in the nearest future” the first portion of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from Covax – one of the pillars of the international platform launched by the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission and France to provide global accessibility of COVID-19 vaccines.

Later remarks by the health authorities, however, show that not all has been agreed yet and the government’s optimism is based on the questionnaire requested by the platform, inquiring about the willingness and logistical readiness to receive the respective vaccines.

Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said the responses have already been submitted, and Covax will have reviewed the application by the end of January. About 20,000 doses are expected to arrive in the first portion, and the subsequent supply will be depending on the implementation, she noted.

Gamkrelidze said Georgian authorities reached out to Covax back in August 2020 and have already paid part of the fee with the preferential mechanism, enabling the country to choose among the vaccines available on the platform.

According to the NCDC Head, Georgia will eventually get from Covax 1,4 mln doses of two-dose-shot vaccine guaranteed, sufficient to cover 20% of the country’s population amounting to 700,000 persons. The international platform will not disburse further doses unless all applicant countries have received doses for one-fifth of their citizens, he added.

What Are the Other Options?

Aside from Pfizer shots, health authorities say other manufacturers may be added to the list, with Oxford’s AstraZeneca vaccine expected to become accessible to Georgian citizens over the Covax platform as well. Should it become available through separate, bilateral channels, Gabunia then expects the first AstraZeneca doses to be delivered only in the second quarter of 2021.

Gamkrelidze said there were ongoing bilateral talks with all big manufacturers and international organizations, involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies. The European Union is also actively engaging within the scope of its Neighborhood Policy to assist Georgia to get additional doses outside the portion foreseen by Covax, he added.

But some key figures, like top epidemiologist Tengiz Tsertsvadze, were doubtful whether Georgia could secure Pfizer or Moderna (U.S.) vaccines. In his controversial remarks, Tsertsvadze said the two vaccines were less acceptable for Georgia for their complex logistics, including extremely low freezing temperatures requiring special refrigerators, adding that the AstraZeneca vaccine would be most acceptable for Georgia.

Georgian public grew nervous as Tsertsvadze claimed that one of the “Chinese” vaccines, which enjoyed high trust levels, was also considered.

Other health officials soon debunked Tsertsvadze’s skepticism. Deputy NCDC Head Imnadze said Georgia possessed several low-freezing refrigerators across the country, making it immediately possible to import up to 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine which requires -70 degrees Celsius storage temperature.

While Imnadze still allowed the possibility of importing China-produced vaccines, should they be approved by competent international regulatory authorities as prescribed by the Georgian legislation, the Health Minister later denied discussions on purchasing Chinese vaccines taking place.

The Minister asserted that Georgian authorities were unequivocally discussing Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, and that the Ministry does not consider Chinese vaccines at present as they have not been backed by sufficient information and credibility yet.

Anticipating the Third Wave

The importance of timely vaccine rollout grows as health officials have been recently talking about the “third wave” of the pandemic. In one of her latest press briefings, Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze predicted the onset of the third wave as early as in the second half of February.

The announcement comes as Georgia has barely overcome the “second wave” – which has peaked in the past months, with daily cases surpassing 5,000 early in December. The numbers then brought the country reportedly at the top of the global rankings of virus spread per population.

The anticipation of the third wave and persisting uncertainty surrounding the vaccines may not calm Georgians, whose physical and mental health, as well as economic conditions, have suffered a major blow due to the pandemic and related restrictions.

As of January 18, Georgia has confirmed 247,915 cases of the novel coronavirus, of which 234,636 patients recovered and 2,958 died. The number of active cases to date stands at 10,295.

Related: