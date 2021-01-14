Georgian Orthodox Church Decries Russian Priest Holding Christmas Service in Tskhinvali

In a January 13 letter addressed to the Russian Patriarchate representatives Foreign Relations Department Chair of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Gerasime Sharashenidze of Zugdidi and Tsaishi Eparchy, condemned a Russian Orthodox clergyman holding Christmas service in occupied Tskhinvali.

Metropolitan Sharashenidze, citing media reports, said clergyman of the Russian Church in Vladikavkaz and Alania, Sergi Kokoev, held a Christmas Service at the Tskhinvali Holy Trinity Cathedral on January 7.

Stressing that “Tskhinvali is the canonical territory of the Tskhinvali and Nikozi Diocese of the Georgian Orthodox Church,” the Metropolitan said the canon law requires clergy of another Orthodox Church to perform any religious service with prior permission of the Georgian Orthodox Church on the latter’s territory.

Recalling that the Russian Orthodox Church “has always recognized and continues to recognize the jurisdiction of the Georgian Church in both Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region,” Metropolitan Gerasime reckoned such “infringements” damage the relations between the two Churches.

“We hope that you will investigate the above-mentioned issue, take strict measures against the clergy who have committed this uncanonical act, and that a similar incident will not happen again,” the letter concluded.