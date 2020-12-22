EIB Group's headquarters in Luxembourg. Photo: eib.org
EIB to Invest EUR 100 Mln in Georgian Healthcare Infrastructure

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is to disburse a EUR 100 million loan to upgrade and modernize health infrastructure in Georgia, provide medical staff with training and finance procurement of essential equipment, the EU Delegation to Georgia announced on December 22. 

The loan, guaranteed by the European Union, will support the Georgian Government in modernizing seven key hospitals in the country, including the Central Republican Hospital and Tbilisi Center for AIDS and Infectious Diseases, the EU Delegation stated.

It added that the funds will also cover the procurement of modern medical equipment, vaccines and establishing an effective supply chain to provide comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services for COVID-19 patients. 

EU Ambassador Carl Hartzell noted the loan comes in addition to the GEL 1.5 billion (USD 450 million) already mobilized by the EU and Team Europe in support of Georgia.

Follow our COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog for more related updates.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

