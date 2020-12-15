OSCE PA President Giorgi Tsereteli Steps Down

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Giorgi Tsereteli stepped down on December 14 since he was not elected to the tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, which convened on December 11.

Tsereteli highlighted that his presidency ended amid various global crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflicts and climate change. “I encourage you to continue your hard work to pursue our unfinished agenda and safeguard the fundamental values and principles of the OSCE,” he addressed the Assembly.

As the most senior Vice-President of the Assembly, Peter Lord Bowness (UK) took over as the President. “I want to thank President Giorgi Tsereteli for his dedication to the OSCE PA and the OSCE. He has been unstinting in giving time and work to our affairs,” he underscored.

Currently a member of the European Georgia party, Tsereteli had served in every subsequent convocation of the Georgian Parliament after being first elected in 1999. He became Acting OSCE PA President in 2017 and was re-elected in 2018 and 2019.

Also Read: