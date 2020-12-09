Q3’20 FDI USD 302.6 Mln: Geostat

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Georgia reached USD 302.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 23.6% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) on December 9.

Decrease of foreign direct investments in hotels and restaurants, transport, and real estate drove the decline of the total figure, Geostat said.

However, the amount of FDI in Q3 2020 is up 25.2% from the preliminary data of the second quarter of this year.

The largest amount of FDI came from the United Kingdom – USD 117.7 million, followed by the Netherlands – USD 79.3 million and the United States – USD 24.2 million.

The rest of the large foreign investor countries were Japan with USD 15.6 million, followed by Panama – USD 14.6 million; United Arab Emirates – USD 9.7 million; Luxembourg – USD 8.3 million; Turkey – USD 7.8 million; Czech Republic – USD 5.6 million; Russia – USD 5.3 million.

The financial sector received the largest share of FDI – USD 128.3 million, followed by the energy sector – USD 37.1 million; manufacturing – USD 36.6 million; mining – USD 31.0 million; real estate – USD 20.6 million; communications – USD 14.9 million; Hotels and restaurants – USD 7.9 million; health and social work – USD 2.7 million; Agriculture and fishing – USD 1.6 million; other sectors – USD 21.8 million.

