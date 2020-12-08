Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
Finance Ministry Sells GEL 50 Mln Bonds

08/12/2020 - 14:49
On December 8, the Finance Ministry of Georgia sold one-year treasury notes worth GEL 50 million (USD 15 million) at the treasury securities auction.

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) said that eight commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 117.6 million (USD 36 million).

At the auction, the minimum interest rate stood at 8.090%, the maximum rate at 8.140%, while the weighted average rate yielded 8.119%.

