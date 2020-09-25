Georgian Citizen Released from Tskhinvali Custody

Khvicha Mghebrishvili, detained by Moscow-backed South Ossetian authorities on July 3 for violating “state border”, has been released from Tskhinvali custody on September 25. Kremlin-backed authorities alleged in July that detained Georgian attempted to infiltrate into the region “to collect the colonies of bats” from Tskhinvali district.

Mghebrishvili was delivered to the Tbilisi-controlled territory in the afternoon between the Georgian and South Ossetian checkpoints in the Ergneti village on the boundary line. Irakli Antadze of the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG), who attended the process in Ergneti, stated that Mghebrishvili’s health condition remains “good.”

Mgebrishvili will now undergo an 8-day quarantine as required by the Georgian laws due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detention of Khvicha Mghebrishvili was one of the main topics discussed at 97th IPRM held in Ergneti on September 24. SSG’s Antadze announced after IPRM talks yesterday of Tskhinvali’s intention to release Mghebrishvili on September 25.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)