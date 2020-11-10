Pompeo to Visit Georgia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Georgia on November 17-18 November, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry said on November 10.

Pompeo will hold meetings with President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani. The top U.S. diplomat will also meet with Georgian Orthodox Church leader Ilia II.

The announcement comes as all of the Georgian opposition parties are rejecting the results of the October 31 parliamentary elections and refusing to enter the new parliament.

“High-level meetings within the scope of the Secretary of State’s visit will focus on the priorities under the United States-Georgia Charter on Strategic Partnership, as well as on prospects for further enhancing cooperation in the areas of defense and security, trade and economy, democracy, people-to-people contacts, education and cultural exchanges,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry stressed.

The Ministry noted that “the parties will discuss the security environment in Georgia and the wider region and will highlight cooperation between the countries as a way to further strengthen regional and international security.” It added that the top U.S. diplomat’s visit will also focus “the democratic and economic reforms taking place in Georgia.”

“The visit provides yet another proof that the United States remains strongly committed to supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the country’s continuous democratic development and European and Euro-Atlantic integration,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia concluded.