Geostat: Annual Inflation 4.8% in August
Georgia’s annual inflation in August stood at 4.8%, while on a monthly basis prices decreased by 0.02%, the National Statistics Office reported on September 3.
Geostat reports that the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following groups: The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 9.2%, while the price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 8.9%. Specifically, the price of tobacco rose by 13,4%, and of alcohol by 5.2%.
The monthly inflation rate was impacted most by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.5% decrease) and transport (1.1% increase).
