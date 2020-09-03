Annual inflation rate stood at 4.8% in August, 2020. Source: Geostat
Geostat: Annual Inflation 4.8% in August

03/09/2020 - 19:37
Georgia’s annual inflation in August stood at 4.8%, while on a monthly basis prices decreased by 0.02%, the National Statistics Office reported on September 3.

Geostat reports that the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following groups: The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 9.2%, while the price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 8.9%. Specifically, the price of tobacco rose by 13,4%, and of alcohol by 5.2%.

The monthly inflation rate was impacted most by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.5% decrease) and transport (1.1% increase).

