Annual inflation rate stood at 3.8% in September, 2020. Source: Geostat
News

Geostat: Annual Inflation 3.8% in September

02/10/2020 - 15:10
7 Less than a minute

Georgia’s annual inflation in September stood at 3.8%, while on a monthly basis prices increased by 0.7%, the National Statistics Office reported on October 2.

Geostat reports that the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following groups: the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 6.3%, while the price of tobacco and alcoholic beverages increased by 8.9%. Specifically, the price of tobacco rose by 13,3%, and of alcohol by 5.1%. The prices as well increased in health and miscellaneous goods and services, 7.5% and 9.1%, respectively.

The monthly inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.5% increase), transport (1.9% increase), health (1.8% increase) and clothing and footwear (2.4% increase).

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
02/10/2020 - 15:10
7 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-August 2020

Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-August 2020

21/09/2020 - 13:00
Photo of Q2’20 GDP Declined by 12.3% – Preliminary Data

Q2’20 GDP Declined by 12.3% – Preliminary Data

18/09/2020 - 12:10
Photo of Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-August 2020 (Express Data)

Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-August 2020 (Express Data)

14/09/2020 - 14:35
Photo of Geostat: FDI Q2’20 USD 237.8 mln

Geostat: FDI Q2’20 USD 237.8 mln

08/09/2020 - 12:41
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button