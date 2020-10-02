Geostat: Annual Inflation 3.8% in September

Georgia’s annual inflation in September stood at 3.8%, while on a monthly basis prices increased by 0.7%, the National Statistics Office reported on October 2.

Geostat reports that the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following groups: the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 6.3%, while the price of tobacco and alcoholic beverages increased by 8.9%. Specifically, the price of tobacco rose by 13,3%, and of alcohol by 5.1%. The prices as well increased in health and miscellaneous goods and services, 7.5% and 9.1%, respectively.

The monthly inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.5% increase), transport (1.9% increase), health (1.8% increase) and clothing and footwear (2.4% increase).

