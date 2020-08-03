Annual inflation rate stood at 5.7% in July 2020. Source: Geostat
Geostat: Annual Inflation 5.7% in July

03/08/2020
Georgia’s annual inflation in July stood at 5.7%, while on a monthly basis prices decreased by 0.5%, the Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on August 3.

The annual inflation rate was driven by price changes in the following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages (11.5% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (9% increase); transport services (9.3% decrease).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly impacted by price fluctuations in the following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.6% decrease); clothing and footwear (4 % decrease); transport (1% increase).

