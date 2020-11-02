Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 60 Mln

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 60 million at the foreign exchange auction on November 2.

According to the NBG, the average bid rate amounted to 3.2439.

The central bank’s data shows that the exchange rate of GEL has remained relatively stable recently, within the range of 3.19-3.22 per USD.

Since the beginning of October, the central bank has sold USD 260 million in total.

The exchange rate for November 3 was determined at GEL 3.2438 per USD.

