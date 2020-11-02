Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
News

Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 60 Mln

02/11/2020 - 18:51
7 Less than a minute

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 60 million at the foreign exchange auction on November 2.

According to the NBG, the average bid rate amounted to 3.2439.

The central bank’s data shows that the exchange rate of GEL has remained relatively stable recently, within the range of 3.19-3.22 per USD.

Since the beginning of October, the central bank has sold USD 260 million in total.

The exchange rate for November 3 was determined at GEL 3.2438 per USD.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
02/11/2020 - 18:51
7 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Georgia Should Step Up Anti-Money Laundering Efforts, CoE Body Says

Georgia Should Step Up Anti-Money Laundering Efforts, CoE Body Says

02/11/2020 - 19:27
Photo of Georgia Election Live Blog: UNM/Strength in Unity to Boycott Next Parliament

Georgia Election Live Blog: UNM/Strength in Unity to Boycott Next Parliament

02/11/2020 - 18:30
Photo of NDI Report on Georgia’s October 31 Elections

NDI Report on Georgia’s October 31 Elections

02/11/2020 - 17:01
Photo of International Reactions to Georgia’s October 31 General Election

International Reactions to Georgia’s October 31 General Election

02/11/2020 - 15:50
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button