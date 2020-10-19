Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 30 Mln

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 30 million at the foreign exchange auction on October 19.

According to the NBG, the weighted average bid rate amounted to 3.21.

The central bank’s data shows that during last week, the exchange rate of GEL against USD remained relatively stable, within the range of 3.21-3.22 on average.

The exchange rate for October 20 was determined at 3.2117 GEL per USD.

