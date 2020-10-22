Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

22/10/2020 - 16:34
The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 40 million at the foreign exchange auction on October 22.

According to the NBG, the weighted average bid rate amounted to 3.2173.

The central bank’s data shows that during last week (October 15-22), the exchange rate of GEL against USD remained relatively stable, within the range of 3.21-3.22 on average.

The exchange rate for October 22 was determined at 3.2274 GEL per USD.

