Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 40 million at the foreign exchange auction on October 27.

According to the NBG, the average weighted bid rate amounted to 3.2237.

The central bank’s data shows that during the past week, the exchange rate of GEL remained relatively stable, within the range of 3.21-3.23 per USD.

The exchange rate for October 28 was determined at GEL 3.2242 per USD.

