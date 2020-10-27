Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
News

Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

27/10/2020 - 18:02
7 Less than a minute

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 40 million at the foreign exchange auction on October 27.

According to the NBG, the average weighted bid rate amounted to 3.2237.

The central bank’s data shows that during the past week, the exchange rate of GEL remained relatively stable, within the range of 3.21-3.23 per USD.

The exchange rate for October 28 was determined at GEL 3.2242 per USD.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
27/10/2020 - 18:02
7 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 1,824 Daily Cases, 1,262 Recoveries, Record 23 Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 1,824 Daily Cases, 1,262 Recoveries, Record 23 Fatalities

27/10/2020 - 20:00
Photo of Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Benchmark Bonds

Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Benchmark Bonds

27/10/2020 - 18:11
Photo of Interior Ministry Confirms Zugdidi Bank Robber’s Identity

Interior Ministry Confirms Zugdidi Bank Robber’s Identity

26/10/2020 - 21:01
Photo of Opinion | Georgians Need to Defend Their Democracy As They Defend Their Borders

Opinion | Georgians Need to Defend Their Democracy As They Defend Their Borders

26/10/2020 - 19:22
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button