Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
News

Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

29/10/2020 - 16:51
5 1 minute read

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 40 million at the foreign exchange auction on October 29.

According to the NBG, the average bid rate amounted to 3.2234.

The central bank’s data shows that the exchange rate of GEL has remained relatively stable recently, within the range of 3.21-3.23 per USD.

This month the central bank sold in total USD 200 million, with today’s auction being the second intervention this week.

The exchange rate for October 30 was determined at GEL 3.2338 per USD.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
29/10/2020 - 16:51
5 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 1,709 Daily Cases, 2,075 Recoveries, 20 Fatalities 

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 1,709 Daily Cases, 2,075 Recoveries, 20 Fatalities 

29/10/2020 - 11:40
Photo of President Zurabishvili Addresses Nation Ahead of Elections

President Zurabishvili Addresses Nation Ahead of Elections

28/10/2020 - 21:21
Photo of PACE to Send Short Term Observers to Georgia

PACE to Send Short Term Observers to Georgia

28/10/2020 - 21:03
Photo of NATO PA to Deploy Short-Term Observers to October 31 General Election

NATO PA to Deploy Short-Term Observers to October 31 General Election

28/10/2020 - 19:16
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button