Preliminary Results of Adjara Supreme Council Elections

Elections of the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, region’s 21-member legislative assembly, were held on October 31, parallel to the general parliamentary polls of Georgia.

According to the preliminary results published by the Supreme Election Commission (SEC) of the Autonomous Republic, only two parties – ruling Georgian Dream and opposition Strength in Unity bloc, led by the United National Movement, were able to cross the 5% threshold necessary to gain proportional mandates, scoring 45,86% and 33,95%, respectively.

As for the region’s three single-mandate constituencies, the GD candidate has secured a first-round victory in one, while run-offs are expected in the remaining two, where none of the candidates were able to garner more than half of the votes. In the run-offs, GD candidates will face their rivals from the UNM/Strengh in Unity.

Official preliminary results are as follows:

Proportional, party-list votes (electing 18 out of 21 Council seats):

Georgian Dream: 45,86%

United National Movement/Strength in Unity: 33,95%

Results for majoritarian single-mandate districts:

#28 Batumi Municipality – goes into runoff

Tite Aroshidze, Georgian Dream – 41.85%

Giorgi Kirtadze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 34.43%

#29 Kobuleti Municipality and Makhinjauri Administrative Unit of Khelvachauri Municipality

Tsotne Ananidze, Georgian Dream – 50.05% (claimed 1st round victory)

Elguja Bagrationi, UNM/Strength in Unity -36.6%

#30 Khelvachauri (Except Makhinjauri Administrative Unit), Keda, Shuakhevi and Khulo Municipalities – goes into runoff

Pridon Putkaradze, Georgian Dream – 48.93%

Gia Abuladze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 31.81%

