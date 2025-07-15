French Ambassador Calls on GD Government to Reverse Course in Farewell Speech

In a farewell address marking France’s National Day, French Ambassador to Georgia Sheraz Gasri on July 14 called on the Georgian Dream government to “release unduly detained politicians, journalists and activists; repeal repressive legislations; and reverse the current authoritarian course of action.”

Speaking at a Bastille Day reception in Tbilisi, Amb. Gasri anchored her remarks in the French Republic’s founding principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity. As she concludes her diplomatic term, she expressed hope for Georgia’s democratic resilience.

“As I am ending my term in Georgia, I am confident that the Georgian people, with its deep sense of unity and independence, will come together, rise above divisions, and defend its democratic and European future,” Ambassador said, invoking French President Emmanuel Macron’s commitment: “France will stand by Georgia on its path towards Europe and in its quest for Liberty.”

Highlighting the value of equality, the ambassador pointed to the French Embassy’s initiatives in Georgia, including financial support for women entrepreneurs and rural small businesses, as well as contributions to the development of pediatric care.

Touching on fraternity, Amb. Gasri celebrated the cultural bond between France and Georgia. “Our people, civil societies, businesses, armed forces will continue to move ahead together, in a spirit of solidarity and mutual respect, to bring our nations safer and closer; beyond narrow interests, conspiracy theories and propaganda,” she said.

Georgian Dream has targeted France in its anti-European rhetoric. A recent statement from the Georgian Dream political council, which rejected the EU criticism, named France among the countries that persecute political opposition.

Amb. Gasri has been among a cohort of European ambassadors who have vocally supported Georgian civil society amid mounting concerns over democratic backsliding. In April, Georgian Dream Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili criticized the French Embassy for awarding a grant to the Soviet Past Research Laboratory (SovLab), accusing it of “indirectly funding rallies” and calling SovLab’s leaders “politicians, representatives of radical parties.”

“It seems that some people consider our country as a backyard,” Papuashvili said, asserting that “all ambassadors” should remember they are “guests” in Georgia.

The French envoy has also drawn the ire of the Georgian Dream lawmakers for her visible solidarity with journalists and activists. On March 4, Amb. Gasri was present at the trial of Mzia Amaghlobeli, director of the independent outlet Batumelebi/Netgazeti.

