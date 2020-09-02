Borderization Resumes Near Georgia’s Major Highway

The Georgian State Security Service (SSG) reported that the new borderization activity at Tskhinvali/South Ossetian occupation line takes place near the village of Karapila, in a short distance from the major east-west highway.

Karapila is located near the southernmost tip of Tskhinvali region, where the BP-operated Baku-Supsa oil pipeline runs through territory outside Tbilisi’s control.

The SSG said on September 2 that it had activated the hotline managed by the EU Monitoring Mission. It added that Georgian authorities will inform the Co-Chairs of Geneva International Discussions and its international partners about the borderization activities.

The new borderization activity comes amid a major crisis in the occupied Tskhinvali, where the Kremlin-backed leader Anatoly Bibilov dismissed his ‘government’ on late August 28 in response to the protests over the death of young inmate Inal Jabiev. Jabiev, reportedly tortured to death, was detained over the attempt on the life of then ‘interior minister’ Igor Naniev.

The protests of hundreds continued through Monday, August 31, demanding the resignation of Bibilov and ‘prosecutor general’ Uruzmag Jagaev.

