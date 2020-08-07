Economy Minister: Gov’t to Offer One-Off Aid to Dismissed Frontera Employees

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said on August 6 that Georgia’s Oil and Gas Corporation will offer one-off assistance worth of GEL 1200 (USD 390) to 84 employees dismissed in December by Frontera Resources, a Texas-based oil exploratory company.

According to the Minister, former employees of Frontera have not been paid for 17 months, which remains a grave problem for the dismissed workers facing hardships.

Georgian Government announced on July 23 about reversing its course with Texas-based oil company, despite reportedly winning against Frontera in International Arbitration Tribunal in April following the long-running legal dispute.

“At this stage, we are in positive and active communication with this company and we are preparing to cover certain technical issues,” Turnava remarked.

Now that there are no obstacles for Frontera to fulfill their obligations, we expect the company to pay-off its former employees, she added.

The controversy around the U.S.-based company’s operations in Georgia has beset bilateral relations since the number of U.S. lawmakers penned letters to the Georgian Government, raising an alert due to “harassment and expropriation attacks” against Frontera Resources by Georgian authorities.

