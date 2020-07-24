Frontera Accuses Georgian Gov’t of “Disinformation Campaign”

Frontera Resources said in response to the Georgian Government’s announcement over reversing its policy towards U.S.-based oil exploration company, that the Government “continued a public disinformation campaign” regarding the contract and the results of the recent international arbitration ruling.

In its statement of July 23, the company called on Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and his cabinet “to stop this intentionally deceptive, damaging and disingenuous practice and, instead, engage honestly with the public and directly with our company to advance a true spirit of substantive partnership.”

Frontera stated that the Government’s announcement not to terminate the contract with it “was wrapped in a litany of slanderous statements that served only to defame the character of our company and advance false statements about our work.”

The company said Government’s behavior was “designed to artfully discourage continued private-sector foreign direct investment, like ours, from the United States.”

Frontera then called on the Government “to abide by the recent Arbitration Tribunal ruling, honor the terms of our contract, constructively meet with us and guarantee our return to work without continued threats, intimidation and new conditions.”

The Georgian Government announced earlier on July 23 that it decided not to terminate the contract with Frontera, despite winning against it in International Arbitration Tribunal in April following the long-running legal dispute.

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan told journalists today that she welcomes the decision of the Georgian Government.

The controversy around the U.S.-based company’s operations in Georgia has beset bilateral relations since the number of U.S. lawmakers penned letters to the Georgian Government, raising an alert due to “harassment and expropriation attacks” against Frontera Resources by Georgian authorities.

Also read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)