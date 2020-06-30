EU Agrees to Lift Travel Restrictions for Georgian Nationals

The Council of the European Union, which comprises the heads of government of 27 member states, agreed on June 30 to start lifting travel restrictions for 14 non-EU countries, including Georgia.

Georgia made on the list of “safe countries” whose citizens are to be permitted to enter the EU states starting from July 1.

The decision is not binding for EU members and each national government can impose restrictions for travelers hailing from coronavirus-safe countries.

According to the Council’s recommendation, reciprocity is a condition for being included on the list, hence the Georgian government will have to open borders for travelers arriving from EU countries.

In a statement, the Council said the list is subject to revision every two weeks, as all countries deemed “safe” have to meet certain criteria related to the epidemiological situation.

The recommendation equally applies to Schengen affiliated countries – Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

To date, Georgia has not resumed international travel with any foreign country. Restrictions on international flights were prolonged through July 31 pending review.

more #COVID10 updates at:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)