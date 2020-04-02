NATO to Deepen Partnership with Georgia, Ukraine

On April 2, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a virtual press conference following the Foreign Ministerial that the Alliance has decided to deepen its partnerships with Georgia and Ukraine “even further”.

According to Stoltenberg, the package for Georgia and Ukraine includes exercises in the strategic Black Sea region, as well as joint “work to counter hybrid warfare, and efforts to share more air traffic radar data, making the skies safer for all.”

The package is “about access to more NATO educational programmes” for Georgia and Ukraine, added the NATO Secretary General.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry released a statement, welcoming NATO’s commitment “to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration,” and deepening its cooperation with the country, amid the novel coronavirus challenge.

“Further deepening our unique cooperation and enhancing Georgia’s interoperability with NATO as a result of a decision taken today at NATO Foreign Ministerial,” Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani tweeted.

Precautionary measures at the NATO Headquarters restricting access to visitors, media and non-essential staff aim to limit the further spread of the novel coronavirus. As of April 2, Georgia has confirmed 134 cases of COVID-19; 26 infected patients have recovered and undergo self-isolation; 5550 people are kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine, while 261 patients remain under observation in hospitals.

Read also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)