NATO’s Stoltenberg: ‘We will continue to work closely with Georgia’

On March 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on the release of his Annual Report 2019, that the Alliance “will continue to work closely with Georgia.”

Stoltenberg responded to a question from Georgian journalist Ketevan Kardava on whether the situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic would influence NATO-Georgia plans for 2020.

NATO very much appreciates and values the close and strong partnership with Georgia. Georgia is an important partner for NATO and NATO provides, also, support to Georgia – practical support, political support,” the NATO Secretary General said.

He then noted that regardless of whether there will be some cancellations, NATO Allies “will stay committed. NATO will continue to provide support, but perhaps with some fewer meetings and visits than originally planned.”

We continue to support Georgia, not least by helping Georgia to implement reform of their security and defence sector. And also to move towards Euro-Atlantic integration,” Stoltenberg said.

According to him, Georgia is “a highly-valued partner,” which contributes to NATO missions and operations, and for many years has been “one of the countries that provides the highest number of troops” to NATO mission in Afghanistan.

However, Stoltenberg noted that “when it comes to meetings and visits, of course, that has to be decided when we see how the coronavirus crisis develops or evolves.”

As of March 19, Georgia has confirmed 40 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Currently, 1592 people are kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine, while 262 patients remain under observation in hospitals. One infected patient has recovered and undergoes one-week self-isolation.

