Georgian Leaders Hail Electoral Reform Agreement

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze have assessed yesterday’s agreement signed between the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition, paving the way to adopting an electoral reform for October 2020 parliamentary elections.

President Salome Zurabishvili said the agreement is “a victory for all.” “Through compromise and prudent steps, we now have the conditions for peaceful and fair elections,” the President said, adding that “peace, stability, and democracy are the common goals for us all.”

Welcoming the agreement on his Facebook page on March 9, PM Gakharia said this is “an important step forward” strengthening democracy, stabilizing the political environment, reducing polarization and sustaining, among others, its economic development, during this election year.

Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze, who was personally engaged in political negotiations with the opposition, also stated today that with this agreement the ruling party has demonstrated that elections are won not by a certain system, but rather with the popular support.

“We trust our citizens, we respect their choice, we believe in our supporters, and we are confident that with its renewed program, renewed team the Georgian Dream will win the 2020 polls, and receive a solid majority in parliament,” Archil Talakvadze stated.

