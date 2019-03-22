FM Zalkaliani Meets Argentinian Counterpart in Buenos Aires

Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani, who is touring the Latin American countries on March 17-23, discussed yesterday with his Argentinian counterpart, Jorge Faurie, the two countries’ bilateral cooperation.

According to Zalkaliani, the two ministers spoke on strengthening their political, economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. “The Argentinian side is very eager to actively use Georgia’s potential in terms of accessing the region, and we will of course very much support this in future”, Zalkaliani said following the meeting.

Zalkaliani and Faurie also touched upon the overall situation in Latin America, developments in Venezuela and Georgia’s position to that end.

Also in Buenos Aires, Minister Zalkaliani held meetings with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress, Emilio Monzó, and the Minister for Tourism, Gustavo Santos.

On March 20, he also addressed the Second High-level United Nations Conference on South-South Cooperation, held in Buenos Aires on March 20-22. On the sidelines of the conference, Zalkaliani held meetings with his counterparts from Bangladesh, Ecuador, and Mozambique.

