Georgia’s Foreign Trade in Jan-Oct 2018

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first ten months of 2018 increased by 20.5%, compared to the same period of last year, reaching USD 10.3 billion, according to the preliminary figures released by the State Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 19.

Exports from Georgia increased by 24.5% year-on-year to USD 2.8 billion and imports were up by 19.2% y/y to USD 7.6 billion, with trade gap standing at USD 4.8 billion.

Trade turnover with the EU member states stood at USD 2.8 billion in January-October of 2018, which is 18.6% increase over the same period of last year. Exports from Georgia to the EU-member states increased by 11.1% y/y to USD 599.7 million, while imports constituted USD 2.2 billion, which is 20.9% increase y/y.

Trade turnover with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) increased by 27.4% y/y to USD 3.5 billion. Georgia’s exports to CIS countries were up by 43.7% y/y to USD 1.3 billion and imports increased by 19.4% to USD 2.2 billion.

Turkey remains Georgia’s largest trading partner with USD 1.4 billion in January-October of 2018, followed by Russia, China and Azerbaijan with USD 1.1 billion, USD 903.4 million and USD 835.8 million, respectively.

They are followed by Ukraine with total trade turnover of USD 545.8 million; Armenia – USD 508.7 million; United States – USD 441.6 million; Germany – USD 396.3 million; Bulgaria – USD 362.2 million; France – USD 245.6 million.

Azerbaijan tops the list of largest trading partners by exports with USD 386 million, followed by Russia, Armenia and Bulgaria with USD 351.9 million, USD 226 million and USD 208.9 million, respectively.

Turkey, Russia, China and Azerbaijan are the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports with USD 1.2 billion, USD 776.9 million, USD 721.6 million and USD 449.8 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates were on top of the list of exports with USD 423.9 million (15.4% of total exports), followed by re-export of cars – USD 316.6 million (11.5% of total exports); ferroalloys – USD 301.3 million (11% of total exports); wine – USD 157.3 million (5.7% of total exports); medicines – USD 120.5 million (4.4% of total exports); cigarettes – USD 117 million (4.3% of total exports); spirits – USD 108.9 million (4% of total exports); mineral waters – USD 89.6 million (3.3% of total exports); nitrogen fertilizers – USD 78.5 million (2.9% of total exports); gold – USD 61 million (2.2% of total exports); other commodities – USD 976.4 million (35.5% of total exports).

Petroleum and petroleum oils are on top of the list of imports with USD 730 million (9.7% of total imports), followed by cars – USD 492 million (6.5% of total imports); copper ores and concentrates – USD 338.3 million (4.5% of total imports); medicines – USD 271.3 million (3.6% of total imports); petroleum gases – USD 214.3 million (2.8% of total imports); mobile and other wireless phones – USD 159 million (2.1% of total imports); cigarettes – USD 138.3 million (1.8% of total imports); automatic data processing machines – USD 117 million (1.5% of total imports); wheat – USD 106 million (1.3% of total imports); gas turbines – USD 82.6 million (1.1% of total imports); other commodities – USD 4.9 billion (65% of total imports).