Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-August 2018

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first eight months of 2018 increased by 22.6% year-on-year, reaching USD 8.1 billion, according to the preliminary figures released by the state statistics office today.

Exports from Georgia increased by 27.1% year-on-year to USD 2.1 billion and imports were up by 21% y/y to USD 6 billion, with trade gap standing at USD 3.8 billion.

Trade turnover with the EU-member states stood at USD 2.2 billion in January-July of 2018, which is 21.4% increase over the same period of last year. Exports from Georgia to the EU-member states increased by 21.2% y/y to USD 455.8 million, while imports constituted USD 1.8 billion, which is 29.4% increase y/y.

Trade turnover with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) increased by 32.6% y/y to USD 2.8 billion. Georgia’s exports to CIS countries were up by 47.8% y/y to USD 1 billion and imports increased by 29.3% to USD 1.7 billion.

Turkey remains Georgia’s largest trading partner with USD 1.1 billion in January-July of 2018, followed by Russia, China and Azerbaijan with USD 879.8 million, USD 727.3 million and USD 666.8 million, respectively.

They are followed by Ukraine with total trade turnover of USD 433.2 million; Armenia – USD 405.7 million; United States – USD 333.8 million; Germany – USD 319.2 million; Bulgaria – USD 268.8 million; France – USD 205.9 million.

Azerbaijan tops the list of largest trading partners by exports with USD 298.9 million, followed by Russia, Turkey and Armenia with USD 280.6 million, USD 182.4 million and USD 177 million, respectively.

Turkey, Russia, China and Azerbaijan are the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports with USD 939.3 million, USD 599.2 million, USD 582.5 million and USD 367.9 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates were on top of the list of exports with USD 319.1 million (14.9% of total exports), followed by re-export of cars – USD 243 million (11.3% of total exports); ferroalloys – USD 230.4 million (10.7% of total exports); wine – USD 122.7 million (5.7% of total exports); medicines – USD 91.7 million (4.3% of total exports); spirits – USD 85.7 million (4% of total exports); cigarettes – USD 82 million (3.8% of total exports); mineral waters – USD 71.3 million (3.3% of total exports); nitrogen fertilizers – USD 62.2 million (2.9% of total exports); gold – USD 51.2 million (2.4% of total exports); other commodities – USD 787 million (36.7% of total exports).

Petroleum and petroleum oils are on top of the list of imports with USD 576.9 million (9.7% of total imports), followed by cars – USD 389.6 million (6.5% of total imports); copper ores and concentrates – USD 259.8 million (4.4% of total imports); medicines – USD 218.2 million (3.7% of total imports); petroleum gases – USD 184.6 million (3.1% of total imports); mobile and other wireless phones – USD 123.5 million (2.1% of total imports); cigarettes – USD 109.1 million (1.8% of total imports); automatic data processing machines – USD 91 million (1.5% of total imports); gas turbines – USD 81.2 million (1.4% of total imports); wheat – USD 71.5 million (1.2% of total imports); other commodities – USD 3.8 billion (64.6% of total imports).