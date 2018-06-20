OSCE Ambassadors Visit Tbilisi, Discuss Situation in Abkhazia, S.Ossetia

A group of ambassadors from OSCE-member states based in Vienna are paying a visit to Georgia on June 19-21, ten years after such visit was last conducted in the country.

The 25-member delegation has already met President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Deputy Foreign Minister Vakhtang Makharoblishvili and First Deputy Parliament Speaker Tamar Chugoshvili.

With Margvelashvili, the sides discussed human rights and security situation in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, according to Tengiz Pkhaladze, President Margvelashvili’s Foreign Affairs Secretary.

“The President thanked the ambassadors for supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and its non-recognition policy … and stressed that the occupied regions should not stay without international monitoring,” Pkhaladze said.

According to the OSCE secretariat, the visit aims to “reconfirm ambassadors’ support to stability, peace and prosperity in line with OSCE commitments and principles,” as well as their support to the OSCE’s engagement in the country.

Meetings with other officials, as well as with civil society organizations, are also planned, according to the Georgian Foreign Ministry. The ambassadorial delegation will also travel to the occupation line near Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

