Georgian Fighter Held in Armenia Faces Extradition to Russia

Georgian citizen Giorgi Kinoiani, who fought in the Russia-Ukraine war on the Ukrainian side and was sentenced to seven years in prison in absentia by a Russian court, is in custody in Armenia and faces extradition to Russia, according to media reports, as the Foreign Ministry said the Georgian Embassy learned of it from his relatives but has not yet been notified by Armenian officials on the matter.

Kinoiani, 29, was reportedly detained on September 3 while crossing the Georgia-Armenia border, after Armenian border officers learned he was wanted by Russia. He was taken to a police station and then to a detention facility. On September 5, a court placed him in extradition detention for 40 days. According to RFE/RL’s Georgian Service, the Armenian government has already informed Russia about his detention, while Georgia’s Foreign Ministry said the Georgian Embassy in Armenia has not yet been notified by authorities.

“On this matter, the Georgian Embassy has been notified by the family members of the detainee,” the Foreign Ministry told Civil.ge. “But the Embassy has not yet been notified by official Armenian agencies.” The ministry added that the Georgian consulate continues to work “within its competence.”

Kinoiani’s family fears he could face inhumane treatment and risk to his life if extradited to Russia. “In case of extradition, everybody knows what could happen. At best, there is a risk of inhumane treatment. I fear worse,” Kinoiani’s brother told RFE/RL’s Georgian Service. “Georgia must not allow it.”

Kinoiani was sentenced in absentia in October 2024 by a Russian court to seven years in prison for fighting on Ukraine’s side “as a mercenary.” He voluntarily joined the Georgian National Legion in 2022 after the Russian invasion. Russia designates the Legion a terrorist organization and considers its soldiers mercenaries, though the unit is officially recognized as part of the Ukrainian military.

Georgia’s civil society organizations warn that extradition could put Kinoiani’s life at grave risk.

“These people, if captured or imprisoned, become victims of severe torture and inhumane treatment,” Tamta Mikeladze of the Social Justice Center said, noting that the Georgian government could intervene through the European Court of Human Rights to block the extradition, but expressed doubt about the ruling Georgian Dream party’s willingness to act “due to its sharp anti-Ukrainian rhetoric.”

Krzysztof Brejza, a Polish member of the European Parliament, also warned that “if extradited, his life will be in grave danger – persecution or death are certain outcomes in Russian hands.” MEP called for the issue to be raised “at the highest EU level,” adding, “Giorgi’s life depends on it.”

