44 Sent to Pre-Trial Detention Over October 4 Events, 2 Granted Bail

Courts sent 44 out of 46 persons arrested in connection with the October 4 election-day unrest to pre-trial detention, while the remaining two were granted bail, one of whom has already left custody.

As of October 11, prosecutors have charged a total of 48 persons, including two in absentia, over their alleged involvement in the events. Over the past week, 46 individuals were detained, among them five organizers of the election-day mass rally and dozens of protesters. While the rally organizers face coup- and violence-related charges, most protesters have been charged with participating in group violence and attempting to seize or blockade strategic facilities. The offenses carry prison terms of six to nine years.

In a series of court hearings presided over by Tbilisi City Court judges Arsen Kalatozishvili, Pikria Sikturishvili, Lela Maridashvili, Mzia Garshaulishvili, Eka Barbakadze, and Nana Shamatava, 44 of the 46 detained as of October 11 were sent to pre-trial custody.

Two persons, including Giorgi Chakhunashvili, a 71-year-old prominent doctor, and Ia Darakhvelidze, a creative director and musician, were granted release on bail. Chakhunashvili, for whom the court set bail at GEL 20,000 (USD 7,500), has already been released from custody. In Darakhvelidze’s case, the defense cited her epilepsy diagnosis, which the court took into account when setting bail at GEL 10,000 (USD 3,700).

Tensions flared in downtown Tbilisi on October 4 when a group of protesters attempted to occupy the presidential palace following calls from the organizers of the election-day mass rally. Police repelled and dispersed the crowd and vowed to identify and arrest additional participants. Georgian Dream officials described the events as a foreign-orchestrated coup attempt and pledged a harsh response. 46 persons, including five rally organizers, have been detained in connection with the unrest, with the number expected to grow.

Below are the lists of detainees sent to pre-trial custody, granted bail, and charged in absentia, along with the charges brought against them under the Criminal Code of Georgia:

Individuals sent to pre-trial detention:

Paata Burchuladze (rally organizer), charges: “attempted seizure or blockade of strategic and particularly important facilities, committed by a group” (Article 222²), “organization and leadership of group violence” (Article 225¹), and “incitement to change the constitutional order of Georgia through violence” (Article 317). Murtaz Zodelava (rally organizer) – charges: “attempted seizure or blockade of strategic and particularly important facilities, committed by a group” (Article 222²), “organization and leadership of group violence” (Article 225¹), and “incitement to change the constitutional order of Georgia through violence” (Article 317). Irakli Nadiradze (rally organizer) – charges: “attempted seizure or blockade of strategic and particularly important facilities, committed by a group” (Article 222²), “organization and leadership of group violence” (Article 225¹), and “incitement to change the constitutional order of Georgia through violence” (Article 317). Paata Manjgaladze (rally organizer) – charges: “organization and leadership of group violence” (Article 225¹) Lasha Beridze (rally organizer) – charges: “attempted seizure or blockade of strategic and particularly important facilities, committed by a group” (Article 222²), “organization and leadership of group violence” (Article 225¹) Tornike Mchedlishvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Abo Naveriani (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Eva Shashviashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Davit Sturua (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Davit Zhgenti (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Aleksandre Gogoladze (protester) – participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Kakhaber Mzhavanadze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Giorgi Rurua (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Beka Machavariani (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Vakho Pitskhelauri (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Manuchar Mikeladze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Aleksandre Khabeishvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Sergo Megrelishvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Vladimer Gvelesiani (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Nika Gventsadze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Mamuka Labuchidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Guriel Kardava (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Zurab Chavchanidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Konstantine Kokaia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Koba Epitashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Gocha Katashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Saba Kordzaia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) Sulkhan Abralava (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Beka Kelekhsashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Giorgi Kirvalidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Nana Sanderi (activist) – charges: organizing group violence (Article 225-1) Amiran Dolishvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Giorgi Korkia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Zakro Albutashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Irakli Chkhvirkia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Giorgi Muladze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Khvicha Gogokhia – (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Ramaz Mamuladze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Genadi Kupreishvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Aleksandre Chilichava (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Sulkhan Tugushi (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Levan Jikia (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Lasha Ivanadze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Avtandil Surmanidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2)

Individuals Given Bail:

Giorgi Chakhunashvili (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Ia Darakhvelidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2)

Individuals Charged in absentia:

Anton Uperi (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a). Anton Vardanidze (protester) – charges: participation in group violence (Article 225-2) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 222-2-a).

