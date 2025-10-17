Nine More Reportedly Detained in Connection with October 4 Events

Nine more individuals have reportedly been detained in connection with the October 4 election-day unrest, bringing the total number of arrests to 55.

The arrests were reported by detainees’ families and activists, who pointed to intimidating early-morning home raids with children present, while the Ministry of Internal Affairs has yet to issue an official statement regarding the reasons or the total number of arrests.

Activists and family members have identified the detained individuals as Mariam Mekantsishvili, Simon Makharadze, Davit Giunashvili, Giorgi Talakhadze, Davit Ghurtskaia, Temur Kurtsikidze, Mikheil Toloraia, Gia Toloraia, and Kakha Kvatchantiradze.

The mother of Mariam Mekantsishvili, a prominent activist taking part in daily rallies in Tbilisi, said her daughter’s most recent detention occurred in the presence of her six-year-old daughter. “If people are to be punished this way for loving their homeland, then I am proud to be Mariam Mekantsishvili’s mother,” she said.

Speaking to the media, Tamar Chitanava, the wife of detainee Davit Ghurtskaia, said that police entered their home at around 6 a.m., with up to ten armed officers from the special task department present during the operation, while their toddler was at home.

A relative of another detainee, Simon Makharadze, described the arrest in a Facebook live video as 60-70 police officers entering the house early in the morning, pointing a gun at the children. “The police pointed a gun at the children’s heads,” he said, adding that officers also threatened to kill the family’s pets.

Responding to the allegations, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze called the claim that police pointed a weapon at a child a “shameful lie.” He said the involvement of special forces in the detentions is necessary because some suspects are “hiding.”

He added that all those involved in the October 4 unrest would face arrest. “Accordingly, everyone should accept today that the law will be enforced against every lawbreaker. Whoever engaged in violence, whoever participated that day in the violent attempted overthrow – everyone will be arrested,” he declared.

Of the 55 people detained over the October 4 unrest, Tbilisi City Court judges have already sent 44 into pre-trial detention, while two were released on bail. Rally organizers, including opera singer and activist Paata Burchuladze and several opposition-affiliated figures, face coup- and violence-related charges. Most protesters have been charged with participating in group violence and attempting to seize or blockade strategic facilities, offenses carrying prison terms of six to nine years. Two more protesters were charged in absentia.

Tensions erupted in downtown Tbilisi on October 4, the day of the partially boycotted municipal elections, when a group of protesters attempted to occupy the presidential palace following calls from mass rally organizers. Police dispersed the crowd using pepper spray, tear gas, and water cannons and pledged to identify all participants. The ruling Georgian Dream party has described the events as a foreign-orchestrated coup attempt and vowed a harsh response.

