TASS: Britain and other countries refuse to repatriate bodies of their citizens fighting in Ukraine war

Several foreign countries have demanded that Kyiv bury volunteer fighters who fought on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Ukrainian territory, TASS cites a source from Russian security forces as saying. According to the source, some countries, including the UK, do not want to accept the bodies of their citizens who died in the war in Ukraine. “This is due to the reluctance of the UK to have cemeteries with its citizens who were killed on Ukrainian territory,” the source clarified. Earlier, TASS reported that British citizen Benjamin Leo Burgess, known by the call sign Budgie, had been killed in the Andreevka area. He had been fighting since 2022 and served as a UAV operator in the 78th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Before coming to Ukraine, he worked as a cleaner (TASS).

Alexander Nosovich: The U.S. decision on Ukraine was a cold shower for the West

In his article on RIA Novosti, Russian political commentator Alexander Nosovich notes that U.S. military aid to Kyiv has been completely halted. According to him, this was first confirmed by Ukrainian officials, and later, with reservations, by the White House: supplies have been stopped not only to Ukraine, but also to other countries due to a shortage of weapons in the U.S. itself. However, this is little consolation for Kyiv, the author notes. According to him, the decision was made suddenly, in the style of Donald Trump, who prefers to act unexpectedly and without explanation. Support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces disappeared at a time when Europe thought it had managed to keep Trump within the framework of “transatlantic solidarity,” Nosovich notes, emphasizing that after that, the White House abruptly changed course. The author emphasizes that this is the second time that aid to Ukraine has been cut off, but this time it is much more significant. According to him, as a result, Kyiv and its allies were left without support, which was immediately reflected in Macron’s first phone call to Putin in three years (ria.ru).

Kirill Strelnikov: Europe hopes to defeat Russia without American missiles

Continuing on the same issue of the U.S. suspension of military aid to Ukraine, another political commentator for RIA Novosti, Kirill Strelnikov, emphasizes in another article that many were quick to declare the imminent “demise of the Ukraine project,” but the reality is much more complicated. According to him, Washington has officially stated that this is not a cessation of aid, but a “technical pause.” The author notes that the U.S. is looking for alternative schemes: Europe will purchase American weapons for transfer to Kyiv. The EU is also increasing funding – $23.5 billion has been allocated for the first quarter of 2025 alone, with another $40 billion planned, says Strelnikov, adding that a weapons production program is being rolled out on Ukrainian territory. Meanwhile, according to the author, the European Union is staking its own existence and, if necessary, intends to act without the U.S. Europe is even trying to enlist China’s support for Ukraine – with both promises and pressure, but the outcome of this pressure is far from certain, Strelnikov believes (ria.ru).

A teenager born in 2011 included on the list of terrorists and extremists

Rosfinmonitoring included a teenager born in 2011 on the list of individuals involved in extremist and terrorist activities. The relevant information has been posted on the agency’s official website. The list states: “Shagatov Amir Tulegenovich, born April 13, 2011, Orenburg.” Thus, 14-year-old Amir Shagatov has become one of the youngest individuals on this register. The reasons for including the teenager on the list have not been disclosed (TASS).

Russian sociologist calls the surge in anti-Russian sentiment in Armenia short-lived

Anti-Russian sentiment in Armenia was deliberately stoked by the media, but proved to be temporary, the Russian propaganda outlet EADaily cites Valentina Komleva, deputy director of Russian NIIRK, as saying on the Euromedia24 TV channel. According to Komleva, in 2022–2023, there was a noticeable surge of distrust toward Russia in Armenia, but by 2024, public opinion had stabilized. The expert noted that last year, about 30% of Armenians called Russia an ally and a friendly country. Komleva emphasized that Armenian society is a complex structure with historically established archetypes that is difficult to influence with one-off propaganda. According to her, NIIRK research confirms a gradual return to a positive perception of Russia (EADaily).