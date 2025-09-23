Alexander Kartozia Appointed Ambassador to Germany

Alexander Kartozia, who served as Georgia’s education minister under President Eduard Shevardnadze from 1998 to 2004, has been appointed ambassador to Germany, succeeding Levan Izoria, who has held the post since 2020.

“Alexander Kartozia has significant working experience in public institutions,” the Foreign Ministry said in its September 23 announcement. Before serving as education minister, Kartozia headed the National Library of Parliament from 1997 to 1998.

Kartozia has also built longstanding academic and cultural ties with Germany. He has taught and led seminars at universities in Berlin, Frankfurt, and Bremen. In 2022, he received the Cross of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, presented in Tbilisi by then-Ambassador Hubert Knirsch.

During his tenure as education minister, however, Kartozia faced corruption allegations. In 2002, Anti-Corruption Council member Givi Targamadze publicly accused him of corruption, and in 2004, law-enforcement agencies charged Kartozia and his deputy, Vladimir Sanadze, with misuse of power and misappropriation of state funds.

