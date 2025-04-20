Patriarch Ilia II’s Easter Epistle Talks of Peace and Urges Return to Eternal Values

In his Easter Epistle, Patriarch Ilia II says the current global situation should make everyone think more about “the meaning of life” and “eternal values”.

“Many difficult processes are taking place in today’s world. Time itself feels as if it has been accelerated. The views and attitudes are also changing rapidly. Confrontation, lack of stability, ecological problems, constant stress, wars…have become our common reality,” the epistle says, adding that “the desire of those who want peace is great, but achieving results is not easy …”

“May God bless the peacemakers, may God bless the world with peace! The current situation should make everyone think more about the essence of life and eternal values,” the Epistle says.

The epistle, which largely avoids political themes, centers on the spiritual meaning of Easter – the resurrection of Jesus and his triumph over evil – urging believers to remain focused on the aspiration to eternal life.

“We are created for eternal bliss; here, in this earthly existence, we must live with the understanding of the connection between the temporal and the eternal, between earth and heaven,” it reads. “But we must always aspire to the closeness to the eternal, which first and foremost can only be achieved through the Church.”

“It is precisely the faith in returning to the eternal bliss that gives meaning to the rule of existence that Christ has taught us. It means service to others, humility, patience, compassion, support, morality, peacemaking, purity of heart, fortitude, generosity, dedication…”

