GD to Introduce Forced Treatment of Drug Crime Convicts

The ruling party plans to introduce “mandatory treatment ” as a form of punishment for people convicted of drug-related crimes, Mamuka Mdinaradze, one of the leaders of the Georgian Dream (GD), announced at a briefing yesterday, March 17. Such a measure, Mdinaradze added, will be used in “special cases” of drug-related criminal, but not administrative, offenses.

He said judges will decide on mandatory treatment, which he called “very good” and “very important” for “taking care of the health” of the convicted person, as well as for “general prevention” of drug-related crimes. As to whether mandatory treatment could be used as an additional measure or as the sole form of punishment, Mdinaradze said the ruling party will discuss the matter.

He also claimed that the European Court of Human Rights had a relevant precedent in this regard, but did not speak about the specific case.

The GD is tightening the country’s drug policy as the one-party parliament is expected to pass relevant changes to the law in its second reading this week. The changes are particularly aimed at drug dealers, as the sale of even “small amounts of drugs” will be punished by twelve to 20 years or life imprisonment. In addition, using drugs or refusing a drug test can result in the loss of a driver’s license, the right to work in public service or education, and the right to own a gun.

Mdinaradze said, “The approaches will be tougher,” adding that dealers will be especially targeted and the law will deal with them as “murderers.”

The GD’s tightening of the country’s drug policy, which has already been criticized for focusing on punitive measures rather than treatment, comes amid ongoing protests in which several detained demonstrators face drug-related charges but claim police planted drugs on them.

