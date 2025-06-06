Anna Dolidze’s For People Leaves Lelo-Led Strong Georgia Coalition

Anna Dolidze’s For People party has exited the opposition coalition Strong Georgia, which it joined last summer ahead of the parliamentary elections. Dolidze announced that her party will return to its own agenda.

“Many thanks to every person who placed their trust in us, those who voted for the Anna Dolidze For People party in the elections, and also trusted Strong Georgia,” Dolidze said in a social media post on June 6.

She said her party had joined the Strong Georgia coalition to “prevent Bidzina Ivanishvili from stealing your votes and harming Georgia’s European path.” But, as she added, “It’s now time for the For People party to return to its goals and purposes.”

For People was part of the Strong Georgia coalition, which included the Lelo and Citizens parties, and the Freedom Square movement. The coalition received 8.81% of the vote, according to the official but contested results, and secured 14 seats in Parliament, which they renounced as part of the opposition’s boycott.

Dolidze founded the For People party in 2021 to promote progressive policies.

In March, the Freedom Square movement also exited Strong Georgia to become an independent political party. Its leader, Levan Tsutskiridze, later accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of obstructing the registration process after the Public Registry rejected the application for the second time.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული