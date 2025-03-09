“Freedom Square” Movement Becomes Political Party

The Freedom Square political movement has become a political party. The party congress was held on March 8.

The political movement, which was founded in 2024 months before the October 26 elections and ran under the Strong Georgia coalition, announced it will now be an independent political force.

“We were in an electoral coalition, and we are very proud of it…Now we are continuing our development independently,” Levan Tsutkiridze, the party’s leader, said after the congress. Tsutkiridze is the founder of the original political movement.

The party’s priority issues will center around justice, security, and freedom, according to one of the party leaders Simon Janashia.

On justice, he emphasized the need for non-discriminatory laws that serve the “public good” rather than the “power of certain individuals.” He also stressed the importance of independent institutions, including police, prosecutors, and the judiciary, in upholding these laws.

On security, Janashia stressed the need to strengthen both national and individual security, the latter especially through social security system.

On freedom, he emphasized the party’s stance on a positive understanding of the concept—one that is based not only on freedom from regulations but also on provision of the necessary conditions that can provide the creative, spiritual, economic, cultural foundations “on the basis of which we can make our lives and the lives of our fellow citizens better.”

