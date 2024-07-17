Three More Opposition Groups Join Forces Ahead of Crucial Elections

On July 17, three more opposition groups – Lelo for Georgia party, Ana Dolidze’s For People party and the newly launched Freedom Square movement announced that they are joining forces ahead of the crucial Parliamentary elections scheduled in October. One of the leaders of the Lelo for Georgia party Mamuka Khazaradze said that more “interesting” people and political groups are to join their unity in the future.

“Without exaggeration, this election, which is coming up on October 26, is a watershed. Either we will be in the swamp and be under the yoke of the occupier, or we will be in the free world, with dignity and where our Georgianness, our citizenship, our flag and our coat of arms will be raised very high. That’s why one thing is needed and … this one thing is called unity …,” Khazaradze said.

Ana Dolidze from the For People party acknowledged the difference of opinion on certain issues among their unity, but also noted that “this diversity is the strength of our traditions and culture and this is best reflected in the Georgian polyphonic music.”

According to Levan Tsutskiridze of the Freedom Square movement, their unity is something that the Georgian electorate “has been demanding for a very long time.” He said he believes that their unity must change at least three things: “The era of cynicism, contempt, envy, mocking and insults in Georgian politics” and “the era of lies and flattery” must end.” As for the third change, he said he believes that Georgia should change from a single-party system to a multi-party democracy.

The announcement of the alliance come amid efforts by the opposition forces to unite against the ruling Georgian Dream party, whose controversial actions have undermined the country’s Euro-Atlantic path. Earlier on July 9, three other opposition parties, Ahali, Girchi-More Freedom, and Droa, announced their decision to post a joint election list for the elections.

On July 8, the Chair of the opposition United National Movement, Tina Bokuchava, announced a new political platform named “Unity – to Save Georgia” bringing together UNM, Strategy Agmashenebeli – two parties that have been in coalition for a year already – as well as representatives from other parties, civil society, and academia.

