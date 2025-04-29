Families of Detained Protesters Demand Airtime and Live Court Coverage from Public Broadcaster

Family members of individuals detained during pro-EU protests called on the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) to allocate live airtime within three days and to begin comprehensive live coverage of ongoing court proceedings. The families emphasized that “only the public broadcaster has the authority to videotape court proceedings,” which they say is crucial for ensuring transparency and fair information for the public.

“A huge systemic resource is involved in the dissemination of information that discredits us,” the families said during the April 29 in an action rally in front of the GPB. “In such a situation, the public broadcaster has at least an obligation to help us better convey our voice to the public and inform them in a balanced way.”

In a joint statement, the families underscored that their demands align with the public broadcaster’s own statutory mission: to cover matters of high public interest while maintaining independence, impartiality, and objectivity.

“If our demands are not met,” they warned, “we will be forced to refer the issue to international public broadcasting oversight bodies, including the Public Media Alliance, the European Parliament, the Council of Europe’s Department for Media Freedom, the International Federation of Journalists, and other relevant institutions, to ensure proper attention is paid to possible violations of public interest and fair information obligations.”

Criticism of GPB intensified after November 28, 2024, when the broadcaster failed to adequately cover the pro-EU protests, particularly instances of police violence against demonstrators. The broadcaster’s limited coverage sparked ongoing demonstrations outside its headquarters, with activists demanding live broadcast access. For 152 consecutive days, protesters have gathered daily — part of protesters have been gathering outside GPB’s offices continuing with marches to Rustaveli Avenue.

While GPB has allocated some airtime to activists, no meaningful reforms have been made within the channel’s leadership. Moreover, several employees who repeatedly voiced concern over editorial independence during live-streamed meetings of the Board of Trustees and criticized GPB’s management were dismissed.

On April 21, the GPB Board of Trustees elected Georgian Dream-named member Vasil Maghlaperidze as its new chair for a three-year term. The Media Advocacy Coalition, a group of over a dozen media watchdogs, warned that Maghlaperidze’s election would “deal significant reputational damage to the idea of creating an unbiased public broadcast.” Maghlaperidze served as the Deputy Chair of the Georgian Dream party, in January-March 2021. Prior to that, he held the post of Georgian Public Broadcaster’s General Director.

