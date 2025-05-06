GD Appoints Five New Governors

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, today, May 6, appointed new governors (state representatives) of five regions of Georgia.

The new governors are Aleksandre Zagashvili in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Simon Guledani in Shida Kartli, Zaal Gelashvili in Samtkhe-Javakheti, Giorgi Ghurjumelidze in Guria, and Levan Kharabadze in Kvemo Kartli.

Their appointment follows the GD’s decision to separate the Ministry of Regional Development from the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure, in a split that critics say is aimed at tightening the ruling party’s grip on the regions ahead of local elections in October. The suspicions were based in part on GD’s initial plan to appoint outgoing state security chief Grigol Liluashvili to head the newly created Ministry of Regional Development. However, following a reported disagreement, the ruling party dropped his candidacy and named Kakhaber Guledani instead.

The newly appointed governors met today with GD PM Kobakhidze and GD Regional Development Minister Guledani at the government administration building.

According to an official press release from the GD government, Irakli Kobakhidze spoke about regional development projects and stressed the need for state representatives with “experience, professionalism, and integrity” as he wished the newly appointed governors success.

Who is Who?

The Governor of Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Aleksandre Zagashvili, has worked in both the public and private sectors. In 2017-2021, he was the mayor of Kazbegi municipality.

The Governor of Shida Kartli, Simon Guledani, has until now held the post of the first deputy mayor of Gori. He has served at various times as the first deputy governor of Gori, Kaspi, Kareli, and Khashuri municipalities.

The Governor of Samtkhe Javakheti, Zaal Gelashvili, was until now head of the supervisory office of the LtD Bakuriani Development Agency, working under the municipal mayor of Borjomi. He has also held several positions in the General Inspection Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Governor of Guria, Giorgi Ghurjumelidze, has served since 2021 as the first deputy mayor of Ozurgeti municipality. He also took the post of deputy governor of Ozurgeti and deputy chairman of Ozurgeti City Hall [Sakrebulo].

Governor of Kvemo Kartli, Levan Kharabaze, has been the Governor of Shida Kartli until today. He was at various times the head of police of Guria and Samtkhe-Javakheti regions, the deputy chief of police of Mtkheta-Mtianeti and Adjara, and also worked at various posts in the Tbilisi police.

